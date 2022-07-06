407 Food Fair brings cookout flavors to Orlando brewery. Here’s what will be served

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fourth of July weekend may be gone, but the cookout continues.
The 407 Food Fair for July will bring “backyard favorites” to Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company on Saturday.
The monthly food and craft festival is held by MAM Events in partnership with Stuff to do in Orlando on the second Saturday of every month.
There will be 8-12 vendors at the event, all with the “cookout” theme.
From savory to sweet, here are the businesses serving it up this weekend: