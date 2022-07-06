407 Food Fair brings cookout flavors to Orlando brewery. Here’s what will be served

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fourth of July weekend may be gone, but the cookout continues.

The 407 Food Fair for July will bring “backyard favorites” to Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company on Saturday.

The monthly food and craft festival is held by MAM Events in partnership with Stuff to do in Orlando on the second Saturday of every month.

There will be 8-12 vendors at the event, all with the “cookout” theme.

From savory to sweet, here are the businesses serving it up this weekend:

Sweet & Salty

Uncle Dendog’s

Speakeasy Burger

Smoke Made Meats

Shay’s Kitchen

Follow the Smoke

Oh My Dogs

Royal T Tapas

Burgers & Booch

Kappy’s Subs

Kontrolled Flamez

Tea Social

Sugar Rush Marshmallows

Pudding Queen

Totally Coffee

Atlanta Peach Wings

Chillin Tacos