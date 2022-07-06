81º

Local News

407 Food Fair brings cookout flavors to Orlando brewery. Here’s what will be served

Monthly event brings different themes to Ivanhoe Brewing Company

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Central Florida Happenings, Orlando, Orange County, Ivanhoe Village
Cookout (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fourth of July weekend may be gone, but the cookout continues.

The 407 Food Fair for July will bring “backyard favorites” to Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The monthly food and craft festival is held by MAM Events in partnership with Stuff to do in Orlando on the second Saturday of every month.

There will be 8-12 vendors at the event, all with the “cookout” theme.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

From savory to sweet, here are the businesses serving it up this weekend:

Sweet & Salty

Uncle Dendog’s

Speakeasy Burger

Smoke Made Meats

Shay’s Kitchen

Follow the Smoke

Oh My Dogs

Royal T Tapas

Burgers & Booch

Kappy’s Subs

Kontrolled Flamez

Tea Social

Sugar Rush Marshmallows

Pudding Queen

Totally Coffee

Atlanta Peach Wings

Chillin Tacos

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email