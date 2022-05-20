Here’s where children can bowl free all summer in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kids Bowl Free program is back this summer at select bowling centers across Central Florida.

Children who are registered with the program will receive two free games of bowling every day this summer.

[TRENDING: Hanson, Boyz II Men and more announced in line-up for EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

To be eligible, parents must sign up their children with each bowling center they plan to visit. Each week, you’ll be emailed coupons to redeem the free games of bowling or they can be accessed through the Kids Bowl Free app.

The program says on its website it wants to provide the community a “safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.”

Ad

Here’s a list of bowling centers in Central Florida that offer the program.

Orange County

Winter Garden Bowl

Seminole County

District Eat Play

Osceola County

Orange Bowl Lanes

Flagler County

Palm Coast Lanes

Lake County

Via Entertainment

Lakeside Lanes

Brevard County

River Lanes Family Entertainment Center

Ad

Shore Lanes

More information is available at kidsbowlfree.com.