200 gallons of iron sulfate spilled at Port Canaveral, officials say

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Approximately 200 gallons of iron sulfate were spilled at Port Canaveral Thursday afternoon, according to the Canaveral Port Authority.

A spokesman with the Canaveral Port Authority told News 6 the spill happened on the dock at South Cargo Berth 3 at about 3:05 p.m.

He added that the spill has been contained and does not present a hazard to the public.

Port Canaveral Environmental and the U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene and expected to clear it up soon.

No information was released about what caused the spill.

