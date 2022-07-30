Good Vibes Theatre Co. to present rock musical ‘Rent’ at Oviedo Mall

Good Vibes Theatre Co. is set to present its rendition of the Broadway rock-musical “Rent” at Penguin Point Productions in the Oviedo Mall this August.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Good Vibes Theatre Co. is set to present its rendition of the Broadway rock-musical “Rent” at Penguin Point Productions in the Oviedo Mall this August.

According to the group, the show — which is set in the East Village of New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis — is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.

“We’re excited to put our own spin on such an iconic piece of musical theater history, especially with a show that still feels so real and relevant in today’s climate,” said Director Jamaal Solomon, who doubles as the actor for anarchist-philosopher Tom Collins in the show. “As a community theater group, our shows need to reflect both our community’s spirt and its diversity. We wanted to build an environment where people from all backgrounds feel seen and could come together to celebrate love and life.”

“Rent,” written by Jonathan Larson, won four Tony Awards in 1996 for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Alongside Solomon, Storer and Smith, the cast of “RENT” includes Iris M. Johnson (Mimi Marquez), Aubrey Gore (Maureen Johnson), Natalia Medina (Joanne Jefferson), Cesar Montenegro (Angel Dumott Schunard), Jacob Eaddy (Benjamin Coffin III) and a multi-talented ensemble featuring Hailey Marquez, Rubin Orellano, Xavier Crawford, Rebecca DeJesus, Nate Hernandez, Rachel Geib, Alyssa Perez and Paul Pelletier, Jr. (Good Vibes Theatre Co.)

Actor Zach Smith, who plays the character of HIV-positive rock musician Roger Davis, said he finds a personal connection to his character through the show’s rock ‘n’ roll score.

“When I first started out in the theater community, I was drawn to ‘Rent’ because it was the first time I’d heard a musical with a ‘rock opera’ vibe,” Smith said. “My buddies and I once tried forming a band, playing out of one of our parents’ garages for the neighborhood kids, trying to make a name for ourselves and write that ‘One Great Song’ — to no avail, of course. We were just kids, after all, but it’s a memory I will cherish forever. As someone who grew up listening to a lot of classic and alternative rock music, this show was right up my alley.”

Performances for ‘Rent’ are scheduled to run Aug. 12 - 13 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. Admission cost $20 per person with discounts for seniors and students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Penguin Point Productions website here.