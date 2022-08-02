Florida lawmakers discuss plans to deal with skyrocketing rents in Orange County

With rent prices skyrocketing for many residents over the last year, a group of democratic lawmakers met Tuesday to discuss possible solutions.

During a news conference, State Sen. Randolph Bracy said he has a three-point plan that will be brought in front of Orange County Commissioners.

“We must do all our part to ensure Floridians living arrangements are protected,” Bracy said.

The first part of the plan covers incentivizing alternative types of community housing with better affordability.

“This includes buildings with smaller units, expanding existing buildings by building up, instead of out, and repurposing empty commercial buildings into affordable housing,” Bracy said.

The second point of the proposal calls for tax breaks, grants and other programs for developers who are willing to earmark a portion of their units as affordable housing.

The final part of the plan is a tax on out-of-state companies or individuals buying property. The tax would be aimed at discouraging owners from buying multiple properties and raising rent prices.

“The money from this fee or tax can be used for affordable housing or to help renters,” Bracy said.

What remains unclear, is how much support the plan has from Orange County leaders and when it could go into place.

The proposal will be discussed during the next board of county commissioners meeting on Aug. 9.

