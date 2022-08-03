Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden

Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a fun and positive start to the school year.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices.

This Saturday, he’s teaming up with the city of Winter Garden to give away more than 400 backpacks filled with supplies for children in need.

The giveaway will be held at Zanders Park in Winter Garden from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Coates said there will also be a pool party for everyone attending.

“This event is important because it gives a sense of relief to the parents, especially in these difficult times,” Coates said.

Coates said he’s also starting a youth program beginning Aug. 15 through his organization, Global Not Local.

Global Not Local is a nonprofit program that incorporates basketball and mentoring for children.

The program will be held at the Orlando Magic Rec Center in Winter Garden on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 - 8p.m.

“With so much negativity attacking our kids, I feel that it’s necessary to bring more positive vibes for the kids in the community,” Coates said. “This program will teach them about communication skills, different jobs and careers, learning about life in general.”

Anyone ages 10 to 18 who would like to participate or have any questions on how to register can email beglobalnotlocal@gmail.com.

