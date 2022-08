LEESBURG, Fla. – A large power outage hit Leesburg and Fruitland Park Tuesday evening, according to Leesburg Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said that Leesburg Electric is aware of the problem and actively working on it.

Leesburg Fire Rescue is warning drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop during the outage.

This is a breaking story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

