Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say

Suspected shooter taken into custody

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive.

Orlando police said a man in his late 20s was found dead in the carport. Another man was shot and wounded but is expected to survive, police said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

