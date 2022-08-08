83º

1 shot to death in Marion County

Shooting investigated in 4700 block of W Highway 318

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

