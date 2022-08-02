Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in Dunnellon.
The Beverly Hills man driving the motorcycle was speeding east on County Road 40 when he lost control, overturned and crashed into the construction front-end loader being operated, a crash report shows.
According to the report, the motorcyclist came to a stop in the eastbound lane of County Road 40 while the construction vehicle came to a stop on Ohio Street.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, investigators said.
No other injuries were reported.
