1 shot while riding in car on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County

An apparent shooting is under investigation in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows someone in a vehicle opened fire on another car, striking one person.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to deputies.

It’s not known what prompted the shooting, and sheriff’s investigators said there is no information about the shooter or the suspected vehicle.

Video from the scene appears to show a bullet hole in the back of a black pickup truck.

