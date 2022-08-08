Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children.

According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic assistants can use certain materials — such as ice packs, Band-Aids, wound coverings, anti-itch creams or taking a student’s temperature — on students.

School officials said the policy stems from Florida Statute 1014 — the Parental Bill of Rights — which prohibits the school district from “providing, soliciting, or arranging health care services without prior written consent from a parent/guardian.”

Parents can find the consent form on the back of the Seminole County Public Schools Student Emergency Card, which will be sent home with students on the first day of school, the district said.

If the school does not have consent on file, parents will be notified each time their child goes to the school clinic for care, officials said. Officials added that in this case, parents will be expected to pick up their child if they appear sick, unwell or need first aid care.

The district stated that school staff will still have the right to call 911 and provide emergency care for children in the event of “a serious accident, injury or illness,” regardless of whether consent is on file.

Furthermore, parents will need to provide separate consent for the following services:

Health screenings

Medication administration (prescription or nonprescription)

Vaccinations

Invasive screenings

COVID-19 screenings

Therapy (physical, occupational, etc.)

Medical procedures ordered by a doctor

The first day of school in Seminole County for the 2022-2023 school year is scheduled for Aug. 10.

