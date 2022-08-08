83º

Woman found shot to death in laundry room of Leesburg home, police say

37-year-old woman found dead in 1200 block of Penn Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman was found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home, according to the police department.

The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”

When officers arrived, police said a 37-year-old woman was found dead in an attached converted laundry room.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-728-9862 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

