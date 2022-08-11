City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday.

Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still ongoing.

“I can confirm we have been made aware of this complaint and have opened an investigation. It is currently active and ongoing,” Papagani said in a previous email to News 6 on Aug. 4.

In that email, she added that the worker was still employed with the city as of Aug. 4.

When News 6 followed up Thursday, Papagni said the parking employee had since been suspended.

News 6 has requested a copy of the complaint, but has yet to receive it.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

