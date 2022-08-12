No more charges filed against men accused of throwing rock through window of teen’s car in Sanford

Two men are facing charges after throwing a rock at the vehicle of a teen speeding through their neighborhood, according to reports.

SANFORD, Fla. – Prosecutors revealed Friday no further charges would be filed against two men accused of damaging a teen’s car during a confrontation in a Sanford neighborhood back in June.

Jermaine Jones, 16, was driving through the Lake Forest subdivision with a friend on June 14 when he said they were attacked, according to investigators.

Jones said a group of neighbors confronted him about speeding through the gated community, court records show. During the encounter, he told deputies the men shattered his car window with a rock and dented the door with a traffic cone.

Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were both arrested by Seminole County deputies after the encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.

In July, the teen’s family met with the State Attorney’s Office and asked for more serious charges to be filed in the case.

Prosecutors released the findings of their investigation on Friday, which determined no additional charges would be filed. They also said there was no evidence to prove that the men were racially motivated in their actions.

Corsi and Hughes are both facing charges of criminal mischief after the incident. Corsi is also facing a charge for “throwing a missile into a vehicle” and Hughes is facing a charge for battery.

Both men are out on bond. News 6 has reached out to them, but they have not returned our requests for comment.

Jones’s family has filed a civil lawsuit.

According to court documents, Jones has mentally and emotionally suffered with sleepless nights, a fear of leaving his house and an inability to drive.

