‘We have enough staff:’ Doctor discusses COVID-19 guidelines dropped by CDC

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing recommendations Thursday as the majority of Americans have developed some sort of immunity to the virus, agency officials said.

Professor and researcher Dr. Aileen Marty said the healthcare industry is no longer being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and has resources to treat it.

“We have enough staff. We have enough ICU beds. We have the wherewithal to manage patients,” Marty said.

Marty said that about 95% of American adults either previously had COVID-19 or have been vaccinated, meaning that the majority of Americans have some level of immunity.

In the update, the CDC stated it is no longer recommending social distancing or quarantines after coming into close contact with someone who is infected.

Marty also said some precautions, such as mask wearing in crowded places, should still be taken. She added COVID-19 is not the only virus infecting Florida residents.

“There was hardly any flu whatsoever. Colds almost disappeared,” Marty said. “There’s a difference between advising people that this is what they ought to do to decrease the spread of a nasty virus as compared to pretty much mandating that it would happen.”

Marty warned that one of the lasting effects from COVID-19 has been neurological effects due to long COVID.

“Right now, the data shows that every new time you get COVID, you increase your risk of long COVID,” Marty said.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to remain isolated.

