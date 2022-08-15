Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages.

Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.

“Every classroom has a teacher so what we did as a district level is we looked at those classrooms that we couldn’t hire teachers for yet and they have been filled with district personnel, certified folks,” Balgobin explained.

Balgobin stopped at several schools on Monday to welcome back students, including Atlantic High School.

“We know we have our challenges like other districts, but we will work through them together. We’re going to ensure that we are accomplishing our goals, but we are going to be doing this together as a team,” she said.

Lorenzo Neal, a Volusia County fifth grade student, said he’s looking forward to a fun school year.

“I was very excited to go to school when Sunday had came. I miss my friends and also my teachers,” he said.

Tiffany Greene, also known as “Miss G,” said it’s good to be back on the bus and behind the wheel.

“We came a long way, so it’s going to be a good year for us,” Greene said.

She’s been a school bus driver for more than a decade and has been with the district for 6 years.

Greene said she’s also looking forward to seeing her students.

“Just building new relationships with new kids, especially my kindergarteners, my babies! I love the little ones, I like the big ones too,” Greene said.

