Seminole County firefighters drop off school supplies in countywide collection drive

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County Fire Department personnel on Friday will suit up and roll out to deliver a care package of classroom essentials for teachers and students to use for free throughout the new school year.

With dozens of boxes of school supplies on hand — donated in a collection drive hosted at all SCFD stations and Seminole County public libraries — the firefighters will hand off the goods at 10 a.m. to Tools 4 Seminole Schools, located on Airport Boulevard in Sanford.

Tools 4 Seminole Schools, operated by the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools, seeks to alleviate the burden of school-related costs on teachers and low-income families by offering a place for students and educators to walk in, “shop” a bit, and leave without paying a dime.

Teachers often spend as much as $500 of their own money…some probably more…buying supplies for their students and materials for their classrooms. Over half of Seminole County’s student population qualifies for the free or reduced meals program. The need for help is district-wide. Foundation for SCPS

District 4 county Commissioner Amy Lockhart will attend the event, as well as Tina Calderone of the Seminole County School Board and Foundation for SCPS Executive Director Jean Van Smith, according to a news release.

