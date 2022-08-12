85º

Local News

Seminole County firefighters drop off school supplies in countywide collection drive

Tools 4 Seminole Schools seeks to help teachers, families

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Seminole County, Back To School
Tools 4 Seminole Schools, courtesy of the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools. (The Foundation For Seminole County Public Schools)

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County Fire Department personnel on Friday will suit up and roll out to deliver a care package of classroom essentials for teachers and students to use for free throughout the new school year.

With dozens of boxes of school supplies on hand — donated in a collection drive hosted at all SCFD stations and Seminole County public libraries — the firefighters will hand off the goods at 10 a.m. to Tools 4 Seminole Schools, located on Airport Boulevard in Sanford.

[TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando | Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Tools 4 Seminole Schools, operated by the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools, seeks to alleviate the burden of school-related costs on teachers and low-income families by offering a place for students and educators to walk in, “shop” a bit, and leave without paying a dime.

District 4 county Commissioner Amy Lockhart will attend the event, as well as Tina Calderone of the Seminole County School Board and Foundation for SCPS Executive Director Jean Van Smith, according to a news release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email