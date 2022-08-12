Seminole County firefighters drop off school supplies in countywide collection drive

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County Fire Department personnel on Friday will suit up and roll out to deliver a care package of classroom essentials for teachers and students to use for free throughout the new school year.
With dozens of boxes of school supplies on hand — donated in a collection drive hosted at all SCFD stations and Seminole County public libraries — the firefighters will hand off the goods at 10 a.m. to Tools 4 Seminole Schools, located on Airport Boulevard in Sanford.
Tools 4 Seminole Schools, operated by the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools, seeks to alleviate the burden of school-related costs on teachers and low-income families by offering a place for students and educators to walk in, “shop” a bit, and leave without paying a dime.
District 4 county Commissioner Amy Lockhart will attend the event, as well as Tina Calderone of the Seminole County School Board and Foundation for SCPS Executive Director Jean Van Smith, according to a news release.
