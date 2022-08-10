‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide.

“My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent Richard Acosta said. “Hopefully, they’ll figure all that out.”

Brevard County Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins said the district is narrowing the teacher gap every day, but the worker shortage includes bus drivers who are driving multiple routes to start the new school year.

“Which is why I’m bringing him to school,” grandparent Theresa Fivecoet said. “I’m hoping they get some more on soon.”

News 6 asked Dr. Mullins about starting the new school year with even more vacancies than last year.

“We’re as optimistic as we’ve been in the past that we’re going to meet our needs,” Mullins answered.

The superintendent said he expects a smoother school year with hopefully the worst of the pandemic now behind the district.

“Last year, we started with enormous disruption with quarantines,” Mullins said. “We’re not anticipating that level of significant health disruption this year, so it actually provides us more stability as we work through the teacher vacancies.”

