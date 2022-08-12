82º

Local News

Windermere High School mourns death of student

Grief counselors at school for students, staff

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Windermere High School.

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools.

The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff.

Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message to families he learned of the death on Thursday.

“I know I speak for our entire Windermere High community when I express the grief we feel at the loss of one our own,” he said.

The name of the student has not been released, however, the Windermere Wolverines girls flag football team at the high school shared on Twitter it was heartbroken by the loss of “one of our seniors and team captain.”

Students returned to school for the first day of classes on Wednesday.

