Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools.

The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff.

Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message to families he learned of the death on Thursday.

“I know I speak for our entire Windermere High community when I express the grief we feel at the loss of one our own,” he said.

The name of the student has not been released, however, the Windermere Wolverines girls flag football team at the high school shared on Twitter it was heartbroken by the loss of “one of our seniors and team captain.”

Our program is heartbroken by the lost of one of our seniors and team captain today.



Our thoughts and prayers go out the Simmons family. An amazing young lady, leader and role model who impacted the lives of many within our program and countless others across the campus. pic.twitter.com/PIuIhrHkNl — Windermere Wolverines Flag Football (@WindermereFFB) August 11, 2022

Students returned to school for the first day of classes on Wednesday.

