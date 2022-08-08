WATCH LIVE: Orange County district officials discuss safety ahead of school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County school district and law enforcement officials will discuss the upcoming school year, including safety information, during a Monday news conference.

Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Orange County Public Schools District Police Chief Bryan Holmes will deliver remarks during the news conference.

School board members will also be in attendance.

Officials will address school safety and share information about transportation and meal services.

The news conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

