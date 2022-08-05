Orange County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools said it has a number of teacher vacancies to fill just five days away from the start of school.

As a result, the school district officials said they’re moving around personnel to help fill the gaps so that each classroom has a teacher.

“Our numbers, as of yesterday, we’re at about 100 classroom teacher vacancies,” said Dr. Maria Vazquez, the deputy and soon-to-be superintendent of Orange County Public Schools when Dr. Barbara Jenkins retires at the end of this year.

Vazquez spoke with News 6 in a one-on-one interview that will air this Sunday on The Weekly.

She said principals are working to fill the gaps with resource teachers or interventionists until they are able to hire more educators.

The district said of its 14,382 instructional staff, schools in the county are currently short about 100 teachers. A spokesperson for the district said that number is fluid as candidates are currently going through the hiring process.

The district said the goal is to be fully staffed by the first day of class on Aug. 10.

To find more information on vacant positions throughout the district, visit the Orange County Public Schools career page.

