Orange County schools hosts 7 job fairs in search of bus drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools needs 100 bus drivers and 20 mechanics, and they are willing to pay.

The school district is hosting a series of jobs fairs over the next few weeks across the county in order to find those prospective employees.

The county said it’s offering pay rates of $16.65 to $19.98, depending on experience for bus drivers, and $17.03 to $23.54 for mechanics, depending on experience.

That is pending union ratification.

The school district said it will pay to train drivers for their CDL license, offers health insurance and retirement, and new hires get a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The job fairs will take place on the following days and locations:

Monday, July 11 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Colonial High School, 6100 Oleander Dr., Orlando

Wednesday, July 13 — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Hills Compound, 5140 N. Pine Hills Rd., Orlando

Thursday, July 14 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. East River High School, 650 E. River Falcons Way, Orlando

Tuesday, July 19 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lake Nona Compound, 8150 McCoy Rd., Orlando

Wednesday, July 20 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eric Olson Compound, 2900 Bear Bryant Blvd., Orlando

Thursday, July 21 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Horizon Compound, 10393 Seidel Rd., Winter Garden

Monday, July 25 — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hanging Moss Compound, 6721 Hanging Moss Rd., Orlando



To learn more about this and other career opportunities, head to the Orange County Public Schools website.