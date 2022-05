ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will hold its annual Math Bee on Tuesday.

The district’s 11th annual Math Bee will be hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

You can watch the Math Bee live atop this story when it begins around 10:30 a.m.

Last year’s Math Bee, held at Founder’s Hall at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Orlando, was won by Jeremy Robinson, who attended Ivey Lane Elementary School.

Good luck, students!