Orange County Public Schools to host job fair for drivers and mechanics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is looking to fill vacancies for bus drivers and diesel mechanics at a job fair next Monday, the district said.

According to the school system, driver positions are available at all six locations throughout the county and mechanics are needed at three major garages.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The fair will be held at Edgewater High School in Orlando from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 6.

Ad

For more information or to see the list of scheduled job fairs, visit the district’s website here.