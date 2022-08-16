Orlando festival celebrates Black joy during Black Business Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – What better way to celebrate Black Business Month than with a festival recognizing Black joy?

That’s what the 2nd annual BLK JOY Festival in Orlando aims to do.

The event will be hosted by the Black Health Commission, Inc. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Blue Jacket Park.

According to the organizer, the event will feature everything from music and art to food and vendors to curate the celebration.

Event officials also said local organizations will provide resources for social services offered to the community.

