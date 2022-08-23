77º

LIVE

Local News

AAPI group ‘Adopts-A-Precinct’ for Tuesday’s primary elections

Program is a community partnership that that began in 1998

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Central Florida, Elections, Primary
Asian American Pacific Islander group Adopts-A-Precinct for the Tuesday August 23 Primary Elections (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In a first for Orange County, the Asian American Pacific Islander group participated in the Adopt-A-Precinct program offered by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

The program allows organizations to fundraise while serving their community. Amy Akamine, president of the National Association of Asian American Professionals, learned about the program and its fundraising opportunities while attending the Asian American Coming Together townhall.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This led Akamine to secure a location for NAAP as a fundraising effort and start a scholarship fund.

In addition to the AAPI’s first time adopting a precinct, it will also be their initial effort coming together to participate in the voting process in Orange County.

They will be on hand to assist poll workers in the voting process in a variety of roles from poll clerk, voter system inspector, help desk, e-poll operator and poll deputy.

According to their press release, the AAPI community has the lowest percentage of voter turnout among ethnic groups and this initiative hopes to spark change.

Their goal is to increase voter participation by 20%, helping their community go from a “whisper to a roar”.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

email