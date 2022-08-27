Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the 1800 block of NW 21st Court which referenced a motionless person in the road, the department said. The victim — a 45-year-old Black man — was dead upon officers’ arrival, according to a statement.

The department encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (352) 369-7000, or **TIPS to stay anonymous.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

