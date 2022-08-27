Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Deputies said an investigation is still in its early stages. No other details had been shared at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

