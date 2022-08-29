Going up: Florida gas prices rise for first time in 10 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – After weeks on the decline, Florida gas prices are on the rise.

According to AAA, gas prices are up for the first time in 10 weeks. The average price per gallon increased by 7 cents and is now $3.61 as of Sunday.

The downward decline started in mid-June, from $4.89 per gallon to $3.53 last week, AAA said.

“Gas prices are rising in response to a recent oil price hike, due to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output in effort to raise prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “The U.S. price of oil rose a total of 5% over the course of the past three weeks. This is not a significant oil price hike, so gas prices may not go much higher, but that could change if there are additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could contribute to rising prices, if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines.”

The National Hurricane Center is keeping watch on four areas in the tropics. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

