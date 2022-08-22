Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to plunge, with the cost declining for the 10th straight week.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is $3.54, making it the lowest daily average since March 1.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average was in the $3.40s, which could be where pump prices eventually plateau.”

Drivers are still paying about 55 cents more per gallon now than they were this time last year, AAA said.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.75), Tallahassee ($3.68), Naples ($3.66)

Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), The Villages ($3.43), Orlando ($3.43)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: