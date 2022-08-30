Structure fire temporarily displaces resident in Ocala, fire officials say

Ocala Fire Rescue respond to a structure fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd Street.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.

According to the report, fire crews were able to locate the “seat” of the fire in a closet at the back of the house, and crews had it under control within two minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.

