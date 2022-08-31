Dancers with the National Ballet of Ukraine meet aspiring Orlando ballerinas

Three young members of the Boys and Girls Club got the opportunity of a lifetime, after attending a benefit for the National Ballet of Ukraine and giving all they had: $1.47.

Julieta Caravajal-Herrera, Myla Brown and Annaliseah McCray all practice ballet at the Jacqueline Bradley and Clarence Otis Family Branch.

On Saturday, they watched as dancers with the National Ballet of Ukraine performed at the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts.

The girls had no clue their act of kindness that night would open another door for them.

The humanitarian benefit event was organized by Ukrainian producer Vadim Fedotov and the Ginsburg Family Foundation.

Organizers said 100% of ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit the people of Ukraine, who are still drudging through a gruesome war.

Mykyta Sukhorukov, a dancer with the renowned group, said nothing is getting better in Ukraine and his people are still suffering.

“Seven to 10 million people are moved from their homes,” Sukhorukov said.

Some donors gave thousands of dollars that night, which organizers said is greatly appreciated.

It was a smaller donation though, that touched the hearts of both organizers and the dancers. It was a total of $1.47, all in coins. That donation came from the three Orlando girls who watched the show that night.

Kateryna Chupina, another dancer with the National Ballet of Ukraine, said the kind gesture from the girls made her emotional.

“I cried, it’s broken heart for me, it’s clean emotion I feel so very happy,” Chupina said.

Sukhorukov said it is incredible they gave their last just to help Ukrainians.

Each of the girls said they know the importance of giving.

Annaliseah recognized the Ukrainian people have been through a lot and that is why she decided to help them.

“If you don’t help people, you don’t know what will happen. You have to help people because rude is not the thing you do,” Julieta said.

Myla echoed their thoughts.

“Some people really need help — but they don’t have nobody to help them, and you just realize you need to help people that always needed it in their life,” Myla said.

The dancers were so moved by the girls’ generosity they decided to meet them in person to say thank you.

They all gathered at the Rosen Centre Hotel Tuesday evening. The professional dancers answered all the girls’ questions, thanked them for their donations, and even brought them gifts.

The girls received bags with shirts, leotards and signed ballet shoes.

“I got one of the most favorite things I always wanted, ballet shoes signed by a ballerina,” Myla said.

The ballet dancers encouraged the young ladies and said they hope one day the three will visit Ukraine.

The Ukraine Ballet Benefit exceeded its goal of $500,000 in donations and donations are still coming in.

If you want to donate, go to the Ukraine Ballet website.