Fire at Burger King prompts partial evacuation of Orlando International Airport, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A small fire broke out at a Burger King located inside of the Orlando International Airport Wednesday evening, according to airport officials.

At about 7:05 p.m., OIA announced that the fire department was investigating the area of Gates 70-99 about smoke from a nearby Burger King. The airport also advised travelers to get away from the area during the investigation.

Airport officials later stated that fire crews were able to extinguish the fire by 7:46 p.m., though smoke still hung around the area.

According to a statement from the airport, “portions of the area were evacuated and passengers escorted to the hub. Passengers were also held in the international arrivals area and flights were impacted until the situation was cleared.”

All gates were allowed to return to normal operations at approximately 8:44 p.m., and passengers were allowed back into that wing of the airport, officials announced.

Entrance to gates 80-89 has reopened and passengers are being allowed back into that wing. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our travelers affected by this situation, while our Fire Department, OPD and Ops resolved the issue. Thank you. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 1, 2022

At least ten flights were impacted by the fire, according to airport officials.

No information has yet been released about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

