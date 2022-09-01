77º

Local News

Fire at Burger King prompts partial evacuation of Orlando International Airport, officials say

Gates allowed to return to normal operations following clearance, officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Orlando, OIA, MCO, Orange County, Burger King
(Orlando International Airport)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A small fire broke out at a Burger King located inside of the Orlando International Airport Wednesday evening, according to airport officials.

At about 7:05 p.m., OIA announced that the fire department was investigating the area of Gates 70-99 about smoke from a nearby Burger King. The airport also advised travelers to get away from the area during the investigation.

[TRENDING: NASA schedules next Artemis I moon rocket launch attempt for Saturday | Florida wildlife director loses arm in 2nd gator attack within span of a decade | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Airport officials later stated that fire crews were able to extinguish the fire by 7:46 p.m., though smoke still hung around the area.

According to a statement from the airport, “portions of the area were evacuated and passengers escorted to the hub. Passengers were also held in the international arrivals area and flights were impacted until the situation was cleared.”

All gates were allowed to return to normal operations at approximately 8:44 p.m., and passengers were allowed back into that wing of the airport, officials announced.

At least ten flights were impacted by the fire, according to airport officials.

No information has yet been released about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email