OIA sees hundreds of thousands of passengers over Labor Day weekend

Millions of passengers were expected to hit the airport over the weekend, making it the busiest Labor Day weekend since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, nearly 20% more travelers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport over Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2021, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

GOAA predicted Orlando International Airport would see more than 764,000 passengers over the six-day holiday travel period, from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Sept. 6.

While some travelers told News 6 traffic outside the airport was heavy, the TSA security line was showing wait times as short as four-to-five minutes.

“I expected it to be a little more busier than what it is,” said Brian Desselles, who explained he was flying home to Louisiana after visiting Orlando for the holiday weekend.

According to the TSA’s website, the latest numbers are also up year-over-year.

Sept. 4 this year saw just over 1.9 million people coming through OIA, compared to the 1.6 million last year for the same day.

