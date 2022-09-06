Woman bit by shark in New Smyrna Beach, beach officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The woman was wading in waist-deep water around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten, according to officials.

[TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County | Here are the airlines with the most delays | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and she was taken to a local hospital, officials said. They added that only the dorsal fin and tail were seen.

Ad

Officials said that this is the seventh shark bite of the year in Volusia County.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: