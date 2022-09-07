91º

LIVE

Local News

West Orange High on ‘hold’ as law enforcement investigates possible threat to school

Possible threat found in ‘written message,’ according to district

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Schools, Education
A written message containing a possible threat to West Orange High School has put the school on “hold” while law enforcement investigates, according to Orange County Public Schools. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A written message containing a possible threat to West Orange High School has put the school on “hold” while law enforcement investigates, according to Orange County Public Schools.

[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

An Orange Connect message from the school’s principal said that all students and staff are safe. He added that students will remain in class and instruction will continue until the all-clear is given.

Hear the message to parents in the media player below:

Deputies said they responded to the campus located at 1625 Beulah Road in reference to the report of a written threat and observed no other suspicious activity.

The district has not said where the possible threat was found or what was threatened and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email