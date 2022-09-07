West Orange High on ‘hold’ as law enforcement investigates possible threat to school

A written message containing a possible threat to West Orange High School has put the school on “hold” while law enforcement investigates, according to Orange County Public Schools.

An Orange Connect message from the school’s principal said that all students and staff are safe. He added that students will remain in class and instruction will continue until the all-clear is given.

Deputies said they responded to the campus located at 1625 Beulah Road in reference to the report of a written threat and observed no other suspicious activity.

The district has not said where the possible threat was found or what was threatened and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

