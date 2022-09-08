Merritt Island lightning strike survivors meet first responders who saved their lives

It was quite the reunion on Thursday for the teens that were struck by lightning earlier this summer. They met the first responders who rushed to the scene that day for the first time.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It was quite the reunion on Thursday for the teens that were struck by lightning earlier this summer in Merritt Island.

The girls, who were struck outside a Brevard County home on June 10, met the first responders who rushed to the scene that day for the first time at the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Recognition Ceremony Thursday morning.

Rescue crews initially responded to the the 400 block of Via Salerno Court in Merritt Island after the teens, who were watching a movie, said they heard thunder and made the mistake of going outside to look.

Lori Leer, 14, was seriously hurt and her friend, Ava Weidmann, 14, stepped into action and called 911, performing CPR on Leer with the help of dispatchers over the phone.

McKenzie McCord, 12, was also struck by lightning and rushed to the hospital.

Both Leer and McCord thanked their heroes with the Brevard County Fire Rescue and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for their actions, as well as their friend, Weidmann, for her bravery.

“It’s good seeing all of you guys and seeing the people that saved my life,” McCord said.

Leer, who had been fighting for her life in the hospital back in June according to a GoFundMe set up to help support her recovery, was grateful as well.

“Crazy to see, like, everyone and like how people care and stuff like that. Thank you,” Leer said.

Officials played the 911 calls from that day, adding Leer was in cardiac arrest and dispatchers knew they did not have time to spare.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey also attended the ceremony and honored all first responders and Weidmann for saving a life.

“Two little girls are alive because of the actions of another little girl. I was standing in the back and had goosebumps,” Ivey said.

