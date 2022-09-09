Man accused of dragging, raping woman in Ormond Beach arrested again, deputies say

Jason Minton was arrested again on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was acquitted last month more than two years after being accused of dragging an unconscious woman to his car and raping her in Ormond Beach was arrested again Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Minton, 46, faces charges for three counts of failing to properly register as a sex offender, deputies said.

This comes after deputies said Minton, who was already a registered sex offender, set up a fake job interview in February 2020 and dragged an unconscious woman to his truck outside an Ormond Beach restaurant before he kidnapped and sexually battered her.

After that arrest, deputies said more than six women had come forward reporting similar incidents with Minton, and he was faced a felony battery charge later in February of that same year.

Minton was acquitted of the sexual battery and kidnapping charges by a jury in August 2022, weeks before deputies said they arrested him again in connection with failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies said detectives found that Minton used two email addresses and a phone number that he never reported to the sheriff’s office, which he was required to do due to his status as a sex offender.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Minton had been previously convicted for charges related to failure to register as a sex offender and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16.

Deputies said he was booked into Volusia County jail, where he is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.

