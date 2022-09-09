Shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 juveniles injured, suspects on the run, police say

UVALDE, Tex. – Uvalde police said two juveniles are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to KSAT.

Officers were called to the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, after 5 p.m., according to Uvalde police.

[TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free on this cruise line | Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victims’ conditions are unknown, but both were conscious when they were transported via helicopter to a San Antonio hospital.

According to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, police are still looking for two to three suspects in connection with the shooting.

Police previously said one of the suspects is a juvenile male. No other details on the suspects have been released. McLaughlin told KSAT it was a rival gang shooting.

Authorities are assuring the community that it is “not a dangerous situation for the general public” and that there is no need to shelter in place.

Just spoke to the Uvalde Mayor he tells us - it was a rival gang shooting. 2 people were hit and airlifted to San Antonio, they were conscious when taken. They’re looking for 2-3 suspects at this time. @ksatnews https://t.co/w1ze3tUmdP — John Paul Barajas (@KSATJohnPaul) September 9, 2022

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety confirmed that it is assisting Uvalde PD and the sheriff’s office in the shooting investigation. You can read its statement below:

We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates. Texas Department of Public Safety

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Uvalde shooting late Thursday, shared below:

Ad

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Anyone who has any more information on the incident or the suspects, or has photos or videos of the shooting scene, is urged to contact Uvalde PD at 830-278-9147, or private message its Facebook page.

The shooting comes as the community is reeling and still on edge after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary students and two teachers.

Students in Uvalde ISD started school on Tuesday.