Shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 juveniles injured, suspects on the run, police say

UVALDE, Tex. – Uvalde police said two juveniles are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to KSAT.
Officers were called to the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, after 5 p.m., according to Uvalde police.
The victims’ conditions are unknown, but both were conscious when they were transported via helicopter to a San Antonio hospital.
According to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, police are still looking for two to three suspects in connection with the shooting.
Police previously said one of the suspects is a juvenile male. No other details on the suspects have been released. McLaughlin told KSAT it was a rival gang shooting.
Authorities are assuring the community that it is “not a dangerous situation for the general public” and that there is no need to shelter in place.
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety confirmed that it is assisting Uvalde PD and the sheriff’s office in the shooting investigation. You can read its statement below:
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Uvalde shooting late Thursday, shared below:
Anyone who has any more information on the incident or the suspects, or has photos or videos of the shooting scene, is urged to contact Uvalde PD at 830-278-9147, or private message its Facebook page.
The shooting comes as the community is reeling and still on edge after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary students and two teachers.
Students in Uvalde ISD started school on Tuesday.