Seminoles triumph over Cardinals after quarterback is taken out

Last year, Louisville knocked UCF starting quarterback out of the game. Friday night, the Cardinals did the same to the Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

Last year, Louisville knocked UCF starting quarterback out of the game. Friday night, the Cardinals did the same to the Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis needed to be helped off the field by the end of the back-and-forth Atlantic Coast Conference opener, though his team was able to take the game 35 - 31 over Louisville.

[TRENDING: Wicked weather spawns possible scud cloud over Disney World | Shaq gives more than 30 new laptops to Orlando Boys and Girls Club | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Travis managed a jump pass to Preston Daniel in the first quarter, scoring an initial touchdown for the Seminoles and setting the score at 7 - 0. Shortly afterward, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham tied the game up 7 - 7.

Cunningham again took possession of the ball and dumped it off to Trevion Cooley, who danced around the defense and scored again, putting the figures at 14 - 7 in favor of Louisville.

Within the last 15 seconds of the first quarter, though, Travis passed to Malik McClain, who was able to tie it up at 14 - 14.

Going into the second quarter, Travis was taken down as he threw the ball. He could be seen grasping at his leg as he left the game injured.

Backup Tate Rodemaker filled in for Travis, though Louisville was still able to take the lead with 21 - 14 at halftime.

Seminoles’ Lawrence Toafili got into the end zone at the open to the second half, tying the game yet again at 21 - 21.

However, Cunningham had a breakout game of his young season Friday night, going 18 yards to the house during the second play of the fourth quarter, putting the Cardinals back on top with 28 - 21.

In response, Rodemaker fired to Johnny Wilson, who tied the game up in an even 28 - 28 during the early fourth quarter.

Rodemaker passed to Wilson again during the mid fourth quarter, scoring another touchdown and winning the game for FSU at 35 - 31.

This match ended with yet another triumph for the Seminoles, who are celebrating their third victory in the ACC.