Local News

Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery

Skyler Alexis, 20, sought by police

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County
Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20 (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case.

Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking into an incident that happened Sunday.

Those who see Thomas or know of her whereabouts were urged to contact law enforcement.

No other details were shared.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

