Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case.

Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking into an incident that happened Sunday.

Those who see Thomas or know of her whereabouts were urged to contact law enforcement.

Do you know where she is?



We're looking for Skyler Alexis Thomas DOB 11/4/2001, for questioning in connection to an aggravated battery case that occurred today.



If you know where she is, please contact law enforcement. #AttemptToldentify #DaytonaBeach#DaytonaStrong pic.twitter.com/LsZQad2jFw — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 18, 2022

No other details were shared.

