Family Dollar recalls pregnancy tests, condoms and more due to storage temperature issues

Help Me Hank: Family Dollar recalls 400+ products, including medicine, toothpaste, more

Family Dollar voluntarily recalls a wide range of over-the-counter medical products because they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Recalled products include pregnancy tests, condoms, at-home marijuana test strips, UTI tests, lubricants, saline nasal mist, toddler toothpaste, denture products, and more, the FDA said.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The products affected in the recall were shipped to Family Dollar stores between May 1 and June 10, 2022, according to a news release.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii are not a part of the recall as the stores didn’t receive affected products or the state does not have a Family Dollar, the store added.

Family Dollar said it has not received any complaints or reports of illness related to the recall, and it is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have affected product can return them to the store where it was purchased without a receipt.

If there are questions, customers can call the Family Dollar Customer Service line at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

List of recalled products:

900260 CLEARBLUE SMART COUNTDOWN PRGNCY TST 1CT

900794 LS SKYN NON LATEX LUBRICATED CONDOM 3CT

901260 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1CT

902343 FIRST RESPONSE 2 CT

903409 SKYN ORIGINAL NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

903415 SKYN ELITE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

939504 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1 CT

900752 AT HOME MARIJUANA TEST STRIP

902816 TROJAN ULTRA RIBBED LUBED 3CT

903756 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 2 CT

999763 TROJAN ULTRA THIN CONDOM LATEX 3CT

998221 SKYN ELITE LARGE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

998869 PREFERRED UTI TEST 1 CT

900265 LIFESTYLES ULTRA SENSITIVE CONDOMS 12CT

900531 CLEAR EYES CONTCT LENS DRPS LBRCTNG .5FO

999009 B L BIOTRU MULTI PURPOSE SOLUTION 4 FLOZ

902274 GS SALINE SOLUTION 12FL OZ

901443 KY JELLY LUBRICANT 2 FL OZ

901960 OPTI FREE REPLENISH MULTI PURPOSE 2 OZ

999801 SIMPLY SALINE NASAL MIST 3.1 OZ

OPTI FREE PURE MST DSINFCTNG SLTN 4FL OZ

902139 DENTEMP ONE STEP .077OZ

906018 FIXODENT ORG CREAM 2.4OZ

998762 DRTALBOT TDDLR TTHPSTE BRSH TUTTI FRUTTI

905076 CURAD STRNG WATRPRF STRIP 1IN 20CT

906312 GS DENTURE CLEANSER GRN TAB 40CT

999619 FIXODENT ADH CREAM ULTRA MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

999037 CURAD FIRST AID KIT

903377 POLIGRIP POWER MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

999417 NEW SKIN LIQUID BANDAGE CLEAR .3FL OZ

900737 TRVL KIT TOTHBRSH CAP PASTE IN POUCH 1CT

901239 FIXODENT ORG CREAM TRAVEL .75OZ

906131 POLIDENT DENTURE CLNS TAB 28CT

900334 POLIGRIP ADH CREAM FREE 2.4OZ

906023 GS DENTURE CLEAN OVRNT TAB 40CT

901634 POLIDENT DENTURE CLEANSERS 84 CT

901777 POLIDENT OVERNIGHT WHITENING TAB 28CT

906402 FIXODENT ADH CREAM WITH SCOPE 2OZ

999632 POLIGRIP EXTRACARE ADHESIVE CREAM 2.2OZ

900085 SUPER POLIGRIP ADH CREAM .75OZ

900723 POLIGRIP DENTURE ADHESIVE ORIGINAL 2.4OZ

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: