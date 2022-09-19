International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in July, during which time the airport saw a nearly 185% increase over this time last year. That figure accounts for more than 500,000 total international arrivals and departures for the month.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Over the last year, GOAA said international traffic was up by just under 3 million passengers.

Also during July: a new international flight service started up from Norse Airlines to Oslo, Norway, and Caribbean Airlines resumed its service to Kingston, Jamaica, according to OIA’s website.

Despite those numbers, domestic traffic was relatively flat in July, even with the arrival of Avelo Airlines with a new service to Wilmington, NC, the release shows.

According to GOAA, domestic traffic saw an uptick over the last year of roughly 23% — more than 26 million passengers. July’s domestic traffic was up by under 9% with roughly 4.5 million passengers, GOAA said.

OIA’s new Terminal C, which is expected to help ramp up passenger processing, is also expected to open Tuesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: