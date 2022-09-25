Man critically injured in possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot in the chest and critically injured Saturday night in a possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of Vine Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The department said another man was taken into custody but no other details have been released.

