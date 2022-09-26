🎞️News 6 hosts ‘Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth’ documentary screening for Insiders only

A new documentary making its premiere in Central Florida is getting a second screening just for News 6 Insiders.

News 6 has teamed up with 12th Angel Productions to offer a second screening of the film the day after its initial premiere at the Garden Theatre on Plant Street in Winter Garden but you have to be an Insider to attend.

“Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth,” a film that is rooted in Central Florida, will be shown for a second time on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS

The film centers on Billy Flanigan, a celebrated Disney World performer of 40 years, who spent the start of the pandemic when Disney World shut down spreading joy one Flanigram at a time.

Flanigan said he biked more than 7,000 miles, and visited more than 500 people in 16 different states to deliver small acts of kindness. Along the way, Flanigan was forced to confront his biggest antagonist and his daunting past. And through this journey, Flanigan was able to reveal his true self.

You must be a News 6 Insider to purchase tickets. You need to use this link to purchase the $20 ticket.

This film is rooted in Central Florida and News 6 is happy to make a screening available to its exclusive Insider group.