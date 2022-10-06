SunRail to resume service to Tupperware station as rail sections remain damaged

Damage to SunRail tracks in Kissimmee because of Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it is set to resume service to the Tupperware station Thursday, though the southernmost sections of the rail line are still dealing with damage sustained during Hurricane Ian.

Connectivity to the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations will continue through the current LYNX bus bridge schedule until track repairs are complete, the rail line said in a release.

[TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

This comes after flooding and debris damaged portions of the track near Tupperware station, causing SunRail to put a halt on services as crews worked on repairs.

The repairs are expected to take several weeks, though updates will be provided as soon as service to the southern stations can safely resume, SunRail officials said.

To view the latest modified schedule, head to SunRail’s website here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: