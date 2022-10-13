Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive

The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles.

Jessica Ramires of the Florida Farmworkers Association said a lot of the agriculture workers lose income when storms hit the area.

“I feel so good helping the people,” Ramires said. “So when the hurricane come, it more hard for them because they lost food. They lost electricity, and they lost some day of their work.”

The organization said most donation recipients are non-English-speaking agricultural workers. With already limited job benefits, the group said Hurricane Ian made it even more difficult for them to feed their families.

The group said it will continue to accept donations and continue food drives throughout the state.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the Florida Farmworkers Association’s website here.

