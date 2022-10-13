Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County is creating traffic delays Thursday morning.

The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.

[TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Eastbound lanes of Red Bug Lake Road are shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

**Update*^

Device located at business on Red Bug Lake Rd. and Tuskawilla has been disposed of. Later investigation determined it was not an explosive device. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) October 13, 2022

Seminole County Public Schools sent a message to parents regarding school buses being impacted by delays on Interstate 4 and around Red Bug Lake Road.

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate a busy morning on the roadways. Transporting your children to and from school safely is our highest priority,” the district wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

** POLICE ACTIVITY **

Red Bug Lake Rd x Tuskawilla Rd

- shopping center completely blocked off #Seminole pic.twitter.com/3o1NujAbwc — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) October 13, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: