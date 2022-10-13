79º

Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays

Traffic near Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County is creating traffic delays Thursday morning.

The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.

Eastbound lanes of Red Bug Lake Road are shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

Seminole County Public Schools sent a message to parents regarding school buses being impacted by delays on Interstate 4 and around Red Bug Lake Road.

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate a busy morning on the roadways. Transporting your children to and from school safely is our highest priority,” the district wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

