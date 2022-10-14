Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian

An Amtrak employee prepares to board the train as it pulls out of the Miami station on May 24, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going back in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian.

Amtrak said its Silver Star overnight trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday.

The two trains make stops at 17 destinations across Florida in total, including Orlando and Winter Park.

The Silver Star service was suspended in most of the state during Hurricane Ian because of track conditions. The host railroad has since repaired the track and allowed service to resume.

Meanwhile, the Silver Meteor has been suspended since January as COVID-19 disrupted Amtrak resources. The service was supposed to resume Oct. 3, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Ian.

The announcement Friday follows news that Central Florida commuter rail SunRail was returning to full service Monday after damage to the railroad tracks from Ian shut down service in Kissimmee and Poinciana.

